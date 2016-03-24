U.S. stages 34 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 34 strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State on Wednesday in its latest round of daily strikes against the militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, eight strikes near four cities - Al Hawl, Manbij, Mar‘a and Palmyra -- hit seven of the militant groups’ fighting positions and three tactical units, among other targets, the coalition said in the statement released on Thursday.

In Iraq, 26 strikes near nine cities hit an Islamic State weapons storage facility and communication facility as well as 12 tactical units, the statement said. The strikes, concentrated near Mosul, Sinjar and Hit, also hit several vehicles, mortar positions and a weapons cache, it added.