U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq with 13 strikes
March 25, 2016 / 11:48 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq with 13 strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 13 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, according to the coalition leading the operations.

Eleven strikes near eight Iraqi cities hit seven of the militant group’s tactical units and destroyed several assembly areas and vehicles, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday. The strikes were concentrated near Sultan Abdallah and Qayyarah.

In Syria, two strikes near Al Hawl and Mar‘a hit one tactical unit and three fighting positions, the coalition said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
