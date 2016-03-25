U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq with 13 strikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 13 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, according to the coalition leading the operations.

Eleven strikes near eight Iraqi cities hit seven of the militant group’s tactical units and destroyed several assembly areas and vehicles, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday. The strikes were concentrated near Sultan Abdallah and Qayyarah.

In Syria, two strikes near Al Hawl and Mar‘a hit one tactical unit and three fighting positions, the coalition said.