U.S. leads 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement amid ongoing daily strikes against the militant group.

The Combined Joint Task Force, in a statement released on Monday, said 10 strikes near four Iraqi cities hit a security headquarters used by the militants, a supply cache and five tactical units. Other targets included an assembly area and several mortar positions, it added.

In Syria, four strikes near Mar‘a and Manbij hit two Islamic State tactical units and seven fighting positions, among other targets, it said.