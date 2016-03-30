U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said four strikes near two cities in Syria hit tactical units and destroyed a mortar position and seven bunkers.

In Iraq, 20 strikes near 10 cities hit several tactical units and a safe house and destroyed assembly areas, fighting positions, tunnels and a boat.