U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
March 30, 2016 / 11:58 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said four strikes near two cities in Syria hit tactical units and destroyed a mortar position and seven bunkers.

In Iraq, 20 strikes near 10 cities hit several tactical units and a safe house and destroyed assembly areas, fighting positions, tunnels and a boat.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

