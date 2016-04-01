FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. leads 17 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State -statement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

U.S. leads 17 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State on Thursday in their latest round of daily attacks in Iraq and Syria against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In Iraq, a dozen strikes near eight cities, hit six tactical units and destroyed several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and an IED factory as well as seven vehicles and six assembly areas, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, five strikes near three cities hit three of the militants’ tactical units. They also destroyed three of the groups’ fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.