U.S. leads 17 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State on Thursday in their latest round of daily attacks in Iraq and Syria against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In Iraq, a dozen strikes near eight cities, hit six tactical units and destroyed several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and an IED factory as well as seven vehicles and six assembly areas, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, five strikes near three cities hit three of the militants’ tactical units. They also destroyed three of the groups’ fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.