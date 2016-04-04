U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted two dozen strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said 14 strikes near seven cities in Syria, almost half of them near Al Hawl, hit several tactical units and destroyed vehicles, buildings and improvised explosive devices.

In Iraq, 10 strikes near seven cities denied Islamic State access to terrain and destroyed a weapons storage facility, a supply cache and a machine gun among other targets, the statement said.