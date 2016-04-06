U.S., allies stage 23 strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said four strikes near four cities in Syria hit tactical units and destroyed a mortar system, a fighting position and two vehicles.

In Iraq, 19 strikes near eight cities struck several tactical units, a financial storage center and a headquarters and destroyed boats, vehicles, supply caches and a tunnel system, among other targets, the statement said.