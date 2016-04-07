U.S., allies stage 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said eight strikes near four cities in Syria hit five tactical units, disabled seven well-heads and destroyed fighting positions, a rocket system and four vehicles.

In Iraq, 19 strikes near 10 cities destroyed bridges, assembly areas, a tunnel system and a homemade explosive cache, among other targets, the statement said.