U.S., allies stage 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies stage 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said eight strikes in Syria, including seven near Mar‘a, hit eight tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, two vehicles and a command and control node.

In Iraq, 18 strikes near eight cities hit several tactical units, a manufacturing facility and destroyed machine guns, rocket systems, supply caches and a tunnel system, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

