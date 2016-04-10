FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies report 24 strikes in Iraq, one in Syria: coalition
April 10, 2016

U.S., allies report 24 strikes in Iraq, one in Syria: coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and one in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

The strike near Raqqa in Syria destroyed two Islamic State oil pump jacks, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

In Iraq, the air strikes focused on Islamic State fighting positions near nine cities, including Mosul, where eight strikes hit three Islamic State tactical units and five communication facilities, as well as destroyed two vehicles and a boat, the statement said.

Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Alison Williams

