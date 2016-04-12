FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 13 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement
April 12, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

U.S. leads 13 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies stages 13 strikes on Monday against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the coalition’s latest daily attack against the militant group, a U.S. military statement said on Tuesday.

Nine strikes hit near four Iraqi cities - Hit, Mosul, Qayyarah and Sinjar - destroying 21 of the militants’ fighting positions and three tactical units, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

In Syria, four strikes near Manbij and Mar‘a hit four Islamic State tactical units, four fighting positions, an improvised explosive device and other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

