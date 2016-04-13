U.S., allies stage 9 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted nine strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes near Al Hawl and Mar‘a in Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

In Iraq, seven strikes near five cities hit several more tactical units and destroyed machine gun positions, assembly areas and a vehicle-borne explosive device, among other targets, the statement said.