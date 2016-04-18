FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies stage 20 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said three strikes near two cities in Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed two anti-air artillery pieces and a fighting position.

In Iraq, 17 strikes near eight cities hit a weapons cache, a communications facility and a safe house, and destroyed assembly areas, mortar positions, a boat and a rocket team, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum

