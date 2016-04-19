FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. leads 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

U.S. leads 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday in the coalition’s latest operation against the militant group, the U.S military said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq near eight cities were concentrated near Mosul, where seven strikes hit an Islamic State improvised explosive devices factory, three tactical units and three supply caches, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Tuesday.

Other strikes hit targets near Al Huwayjah, Al Baghdadi, Ar Rutbah, Kisik, Qayyarah, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it said.

One strike near Ar Raqqah, Syria, hit one of the militant group’s tactical units and a vehicle, according to the U.S.-led coalition’s statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.