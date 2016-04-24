U.S., allies stage 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force said four strikes near two cities in Syria hit three tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions, an anti-air artillery system and a vehicle borne improvised explosive device.

In Iraq, 24 strikes near 11 cities hit a weapons facility, a headquarters and a modular facility and destroyed trench systems, supply caches, assembly areas and a generator, among other targets, the statement said.