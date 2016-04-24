FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
April 24, 2016 / 1:18 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies stage 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force said four strikes near two cities in Syria hit three tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions, an anti-air artillery system and a vehicle borne improvised explosive device.

In Iraq, 24 strikes near 11 cities hit a weapons facility, a headquarters and a modular facility and destroyed trench systems, supply caches, assembly areas and a generator, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Alison Williams

