U.S. stages 25 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 25 strikes on Monday in their latest assault against the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said 18 strikes coordinated with the Iraqi government hit near 10 cities, including Falluja, where they struck two Islamic State tactical units, two bridges and destroyed 11 fighting positions. Other strikes hit targets near Mosul, Kirkuk and Hit, among other cities, the statement said.

In Syria, seven strikes hit near Manbij and Mar‘a, striking five tactical united, destroying four fighting positions and three vehicles used by the militants, the task force said.