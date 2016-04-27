FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly two dozen U.S.-led strikes hit Islamic State in Iraq: statement
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 27, 2016 / 12:14 PM / a year ago

Nearly two dozen U.S.-led strikes hit Islamic State in Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on its latest round of daily strikes against the militant group.

The strikes were concentrated near Falluja, Mosul, Qayyarah and Tal Afar, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Wednesday.

The coalition is working to retake Mosul, the largest Iraqi city still under the control of Islamic State. In addition to Mosul, the militants also control Raqqa and swathe of territory in between the two cities.

The five strikes there on Tuesday hit three of the militants’ tactical units and destroyed one of its vehicles and a fighting position, among other targets, according to the task force.

Other strikes hit near Al Baghdadi, Bayji, Hit, Kirkuk, Kisik, Sinjar and Sultan Abdallah, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

