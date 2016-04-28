FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 22 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies stage 22 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led military coalition targeted Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with 22 strikes on Wednesday in its latest daily attack on the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In Iraq, one strike near the Islamic State-held Mosul hit an Islamic State weapons facility, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Fourteen other strikes near five other cities hit six of the militants’ tactical units, a logistics facility, a bunker and various weapons and fighting positions, it said.

Seven strikes in near Ayn Isa, Mar‘a and Washiyah hit six Islamic State tactical units, among other targets, according to the task force.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

