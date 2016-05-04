FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State in Mosul with 10 strikes: statement
May 4, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State in Mosul with 10 strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners on Tuesday launched 22 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, including 10 near the key city of Mosul, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The coalition is working alongside Iraqi forces to try and retake Mosul from the militant group’s control. The strikes there hit an Islamic State headquarters and nine Islamic State units of fighters as well as various weaponry, including a heavy machine gun, three large machine guns, two weapons caches, and four mortar systems, the coalition said.

The Mosul strikes also destroyed 17 of the militants’ vehicles, two vehicles with improvised explosive devices, and a fuel truck, among other targets, according to the statement.

Five coalition strikes hit near Falluja, striking three tactical units of Islamic State fighters, six tunnel entrances used by the group, an various weaponry, and other targets.

Other strikes were conducted near Albu Hayat, Bashir, Bayji, Hit, Sinjar and Sultan Abdalla, the task force said.

