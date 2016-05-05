FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies stage 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said three strikes near Mar‘a in Syria hit a logistics facility, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device facility and an ammunition storage center.

In Iraq, 15 strikes near seven cities hit tactical units and a weapons facility and destroyed tunnel entrances, rocket rails, a weapons cache and multiple fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
