U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: statement
May 6, 2016 / 12:08 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in its latest round of daily strikes against the militant group, according to the coalition leading the operations.

In Iraq, 22 strikes hit near twelve cities hit multiple targets, including nine units of militant fighters as well as weapons caches, vehicles and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Four of the strikes hit near Mosul, where the coalition is working with Iraqi forces to retake the key city from Islamic State control. One strike near Bashir was inconclusive.

Two strikes near Al Shadaddi and Manbij in Syria hit one unit of Islamic State fighters and a vehicle used by the militant group.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

