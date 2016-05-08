FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants: U.S. military
May 8, 2016 / 12:33 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 17 air strikes on Saturday, and hit the militant group with eight air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Six of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, hitting four Islamic State tactical units and destroying four vehicles.

In Syria, three strikes were near Mar‘a. They struck three Islamic State tactical units and destroyed three Islamic State fighting positions, the military said in a statement.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Janet Lawrence

