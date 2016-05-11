FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 14 strikes: U.S. military
#World News
May 11, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 14 strikes: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday staged 14 strikes against Islamic State in its latest round of daily strikes on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, nine strikes near seven cities hit two units of Islamic State fighters, a weapons caches and several pieces of equipment, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Wednesday. One strikes near Ar Rutbah was inconclusive, it added.

Five strikes near three Syrian cities hit five of the militants’ tactical units, three fighting positions and two vehicles, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

