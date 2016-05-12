U.S. leads 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 19 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement Thursday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said 13 of the strikes hit targets near 10 Iraqi cities, including near Mosul where two strikes destroyed nine rails used to launch rockets, as well as a vehicle and assembly area used by Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition, working with Iraqi forces, are trying to retake the key city.

Two other strikes hit hear Al Baghdadi, striking two units of militant fighters, among other targets, the task force said.

In Syria, six strikes near three cities hit three Islamic State tactical units, two vehicles, 12 fighting positions used by the militant group and other targets, according to the statement.