U.S. targets Islamic State with 21 strikes: statement
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 1:39 PM / a year ago

U.S. targets Islamic State with 21 strikes: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 21 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in their latest round of daily attacks against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said 14 strikes in Iraq hit targets near 10 cities, including Mosul, Ramadi and Falluja.

The strikes hit seven units of Islamic State fighters, as well as a mortar system, a machine gun and other weapons and fighting positions, among other targets, it said.

In Syria, seven strikes near five cities hit six tactical units, seven fighting positions and a bunker, according to the statement.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
