U.S., allies conduct 12 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: statement
May 17, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies conduct 12 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 12 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes in Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle near Al Shadaddi and destroyed an artillery piece near Mar‘a.

Ten strikes in Iraq, half of them near Qayyarah, struck three headquarters, two tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, a fuel tanker and heavy machine guns among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
