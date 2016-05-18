U.S., allies stage 17 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes near three cities in Syria hit five tactical units and destroyed three vehicles, a command and control node and a fighting position.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near six cities suppressed a mortar position and destroyed six weapons caches, three boats and a tunnel, among other targets, the statement said.