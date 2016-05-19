FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 17 strikes against Islamic State: statement
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 12:08 PM / a year ago

U.S. leads 17 strikes against Islamic State: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in their latest daily attacks against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said 14 strikes in Iraq hit targets near nine cities, including Mosul, Kisik and Falluja, among others.

The strikes hit seven of the militant’s tactical units as well as two fighting positions, several fighting positions and weapons caches, the U.S.-led task force said. One strike also damaged an oil tanker used by the group near Tal Afar, it added.

In Syria, three strikes near Manbij hit an Islamic State tactical unit, two fighting positions and a mortar system, according to the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
