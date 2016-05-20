U.S., allies stage 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes in Syria destroyed an oil pump-jack and two vehicles.

In Iraq, 15 strikes near 10 cities hit several tactical units and destroyed multiple fighting positions, assembly areas, tunnels and nearly 30 rocket rails, among other targets, the statement said.