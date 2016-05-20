FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
May 20, 2016

U.S., allies stage 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes in Syria destroyed an oil pump-jack and two vehicles.

In Iraq, 15 strikes near 10 cities hit several tactical units and destroyed multiple fighting positions, assembly areas, tunnels and nearly 30 rocket rails, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella

