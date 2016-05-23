U.S., allies stage 17 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said seven strikes near four cities in Syria hit two tactical units, a weapons storage facility and destroyed two vehicles, a rocket rail, an improvised explosives facility and an oil pump-jack.

In Iraq, 10 strikes near five cities hit a communications control center, suppressed a heavy machine gun position and destroyed multiple fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

Near Fallujah, three bunkers, two tunnel entrances were destroyed and two weapons sites were hit, the statement added.