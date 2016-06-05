U.S., allies conduct 23 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted a total of 23 military strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

Thirteen of the strikes occurred in Syria through the use of bomber, attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft, the coalition said.

Another 10 strikes were carried out in Iraq using rocket artillery and bomber, ground attack, attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft.