U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
#World News
February 2, 2016 / 3:13 PM / in 2 years

U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and six in Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq included six near Qayyarah, three near Kisik and four each near Ramadi and Mosul, where they destroyed an Islamic State homemade explosives cache, a militant checkpoint, four staging areas and a weapons cache, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.

Other strikes included one near Albu Hayat, where a tactical unit was hit and a staging area destroyed, and Habbaniyah, where an air strike destroyed two vehicles, three front-end loaders and another homemade explosives cache, it said.

An Islamic State tactical unit was hit in a strike near Sinjar.

In Syria, the coalition said, two strikes near the militants’ stronghold of Raqqa destroyed three excavators and a tactical unit. Two gas and oil separation plant well heads were hit by two strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and two strikes in Manjib hit a training facility and destroyed three buildings, it said.

