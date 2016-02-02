U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and six in Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq included six near Qayyarah, three near Kisik and four each near Ramadi and Mosul, where they destroyed an Islamic State homemade explosives cache, a militant checkpoint, four staging areas and a weapons cache, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.

Other strikes included one near Albu Hayat, where a tactical unit was hit and a staging area destroyed, and Habbaniyah, where an air strike destroyed two vehicles, three front-end loaders and another homemade explosives cache, it said.

An Islamic State tactical unit was hit in a strike near Sinjar.

In Syria, the coalition said, two strikes near the militants’ stronghold of Raqqa destroyed three excavators and a tactical unit. Two gas and oil separation plant well heads were hit by two strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and two strikes in Manjib hit a training facility and destroyed three buildings, it said.