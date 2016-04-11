FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 18 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
April 11, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies stage 18 strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said five strikes in Syria, four of them near Mar‘a, hit tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, vehicles and a house-borne explosive device.

In Iraq, 13 strikes near six cities denied access to terrain and destroyed assembly areas, supply caches and a rocket rail, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

