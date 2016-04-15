U.S., allies stage 36 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 36 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes in Syria, five of them near Mar‘a, hit five tactical units and destroyed four vehicles, two fighting positions and a bulldozer.

In Iraq, 30 strikes near six cities, 21 of them near Mosul, hit several tactical units, 18 modular oil refineries, two crude oil stills and destroyed 51 boats among other targets, the statement said.