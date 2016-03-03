U.S. leads 29 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its allies in Iraq and Syria staged 29 strikes against Islamic State on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released early Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said eight strikes near four cities in Syria hit several tactical units and destroyed buildings, weaponry and communications equipment, among other targets.

Separately in Iraq, 21 strikes destroyed vehicles, assembly areas, a supply cache and suppressed a mortar fire position, the statement said.