34 minutes ago
Senior U.S. counterterror official says can't confirm Baghdadi killed
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 34 minutes ago

Senior U.S. counterterror official says can't confirm Baghdadi killed

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would have been his first public appearance, at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video.Social Media Website via Reuters TV/File Photo

ASPEN, Colo. (Reuters) - A senior U.S. counterterrorism official said on Friday that he has seen no information confirming that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi has been killed.

"I've seen nothing that would lead me to believe that the leader of ISIS (Islamic State) has been removed from the battlefield," said Nicholas Rasmussen, the director of the U.S. Counter-Terrorism Center. "We know a good bit. We just don’t have information that would confirm his death."

Rasmussen, speaking at the annual Aspen Security Forum, was responding to recent news reports that Baghdadi had been killed.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by David Alexander

