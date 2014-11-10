FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. can't confirm reports Islamic State leader killed, wounded
November 10, 2014 / 4:58 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. can't confirm reports Islamic State leader killed, wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday it could not corroborate reports that the commander of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was either killed or wounded in Iraq, acknowledging conflicting media reports out of the region.

“We do not have any information to corroborate reports out of Iraq that Baghdadi has been either killed or wounded,” Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters.

There have been contradictory accounts out of Iraq following U.S. air strikes on Friday night about whether Baghdadi has been wounded.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

