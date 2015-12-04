FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, UK's Cameron discuss fight against Islamic State: White House
#World News
December 4, 2015

Obama, UK's Cameron discuss fight against Islamic State: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after a working session at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ercin Top/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with British Prime Minister David Cameron, a day after British bombers made their first strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria, to discuss the fight against the militant group, the White House said.

The leaders “reiterated that all countries are welcome to join the existing coalition, if their political and military objectives in Syria are consistent with those of the coalition,” the White House said in a statement.

Cameron also expressed his condolences for the shootings in San Bernardino, California, this week, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
