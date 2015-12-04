Obama, UK's Cameron discuss fight against Islamic State: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with British Prime Minister David Cameron, a day after British bombers made their first strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria, to discuss the fight against the militant group, the White House said.

The leaders “reiterated that all countries are welcome to join the existing coalition, if their political and military objectives in Syria are consistent with those of the coalition,” the White House said in a statement.

Cameron also expressed his condolences for the shootings in San Bernardino, California, this week, the White House said.