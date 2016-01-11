FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. aircraft bombs Islamic State cash pile in Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
January 11, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft bombed an Islamic State cash distribution site in Iraq on Monday, part of efforts by the American-led coalition to disrupt the militant group’s financing of its activities, the U.S. military said.

“The bulk cash distribution site was used by ISIL to distribute money to fund terrorist activities,” Lieutenant Commander Ben Tisdale, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said in a statement, using an acronym for the militant group.

CNN, citing unnamed U.S. defense officials, said the building in Mosul was destroyed by two 2,000-pound bombs. The officials could not say exactly how much money was there or in what currency, but one described it as “millions,” CNN reported.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh; Eric Wals

