a year ago
Islamic State to change tactics in coming months: CIA's Brennan
#World News
June 16, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

Islamic State to change tactics in coming months: CIA's Brennan

CIA Director John Brennan arrives at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "diverse mission requirements in support of our National Security" in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, said on Thursday that the United States and its allies have made gains against Islamic State, but he expects the group to change its tactics to make up for lost territory.

"To compensate for territorial losses, ISIL (Islamic State) will probably rely more on guerrilla tactics, including high-profile attacks outside territory it holds," Brennan testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
