U.S. lawmakers weigh congressional move to fight Islamic State: Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference after a Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are looking at possible formal congressional authorization to fight Islamic State, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce are “beginning the process of gathering ideas and having listening sessions with our members about whether and how we could do an AUMF (Authorization to Use Military Force) on ISIS,” Ryan said at a news briefing, using an acronym for the militant group.