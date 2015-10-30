U.S. Syria plan includes more assistance to Jordan, Lebanon: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new U.S. strategy to assist in the fight against Islamic State in Syria will include a new special operations force in Erbil in northern Iraq, “intensified” cooperation with Iraqis in retaking Ramadi and expanded security assistance to Jordan and Lebanon, a senior U.S. Senate source said.

The expanded assistance to Jordan and Lebanon will include intelligence assistance to expand Jordanian air strikes against Islamic state, the source told Reuters.

Ahead of its announcement about its plans for Syria, the Obama administration has been briefing members of the U.S. Congress about the operations.