WASHINGTON A U.S. service member died of wounds caused by an explosive device outside the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Saturday, the U.S.-led military coalition said.

A statement from Operation Inherent Resolve gave no other details.

U.S.-backed forces have been fighting to retake the Islamic State strongholds of Mosul.

News of the U.S. casualty came as U.S. President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days in office. During last year's presidential election campaign, Trump vowed to give priority to destroying Islamic State, which operates mostly in Syria and Iraq.

