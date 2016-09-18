Russia did not voice concern about Syria strike: U.S. Defense Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense is gathering information on an air strike in Syria that was halted on Saturday after coalition forces were told they were targeting the Syrian military, a spokesman said.

"While we are still trying to determine all the facts, if we mistakenly struck a Syrian military position we regret doing so, especially the loss of lives," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in an emailed statement.

Cook also said Russian officials did not voice concerns earlier on Saturday when informed that coalition aircraft would be operating in the strike area.