Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Syria -White House
#World News
October 17, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Syria -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Friday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and they agreed that Russia’s military operations in Syria should focus on Islamic State, not moderate Syrian opposition groups, the White House said.

Obama and Al Nahyan, who holds a senior post in the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, also reaffirmed the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for a political transition in Syria, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

