December 18, 2014 / 4:03 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State fight to take at least three years: U.S. general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The general in command of U.S. forces involved in the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria said on Thursday he thought it would take a minimum of three years to achieve a turning point against the group.

Asked at a Pentagon briefing about progress on the ground, Army Lieutenant General James Terry said that the first U.S. air strikes had taken place only four months ago and counseled patience, estimating it would “at least take a minimum of three years.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

