Iraqi PM's criticism of U.S., coalition support not helpful: Hagel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi’s criticism of the pace of support from the U.S.-led coalition is not helpful, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday, noting expedited U.S. arms shipments and fresh coalition efforts to support Iraq.

“I do disagree with the prime minister’s comments. I would say, even further, I don’t think they’re helpful,” Hagel told a news briefing.

“We have a coalition of over 60 countries that have come together to help Iraq. And I think the prime minister might want to be a little more mindful of that.”