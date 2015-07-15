FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 33 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement
July 15, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 33 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State forces with 33 air strikes in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militants, a coalition statement said on Wednesday.

Sixteen of the strikes were in Syria with the greatest concentrations around Al Hasakah and Aleppo with six strikes near each city, according to the statement. Islamic State was targeted near four other Syrian cities with tactical units and fighting positions being hit, according to the statement.

In Iraq, 17 attacks were reported by the Combined Joint Task Force near six cities, striking tactical units, weapons, fighting positions and vehicles.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Will Dunham

