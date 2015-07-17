FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State targeted in 26 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 26 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 26 air strikes against Islamic State targets on Thursday in another round of daily attacks on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Friday.

The greatest concentration of raids was near the Syrian city of Al Hasakah, where nine strikes hit tactical units, fighting positions and vehicles. Islamic State assets also were hit in three strikes near Ar Raqqah and two near Tal Abyad, the task force said in a statement.

Twelve strikes near the Iraqi cities of Bayji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar targeted buildings, tactical units, weapons, buildings and other Islamic State targets.

Writing by Bill Trott, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.