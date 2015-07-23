FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State targeted in 18 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: joint statement
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 18 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 18 air strikes on Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Eleven strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tel Afar and hit tactical units, vehicles, weapons, bunkers and other Islamic State assets.

In Syria, four attacks near Kobani hit tactical units and fighting positions, while similar targets were hit in three strikes near Al Hasakah, the statement said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.